ABC's Taylor named senior VP
Quinn Taylor has been named ABC's new head of movies and miniseries.
Taylor, who has been named senior vice president of the division, fills the
void left by Susan Lyne, who was named the network's president of entertainment
earlier this year.
Taylor had been Lyne's second-in-command in the movies and miniseries
department for the past two years.
