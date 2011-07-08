ABC Unveils Android App
ABC News has added an Android app to its iPhone and iPad offerings.
The company points out that Android now claims some 38% of the smart phone market (according to comScore) and now users will be able to access content from from Good Morning America, World News With Diane Sawyer, Nightline, 20/20, and This Week.
Android is the open mobile platform developed by Google and used on smartphones, netbooks, tablets, Google TV.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.