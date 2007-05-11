Trending

ABC Tries On Cashmere; Fox's Til Death Lives On

ABC late Friday picked up Sony Pictures Television's Cashmere Mafia, a new Darren Star drama about four successful female executives who are friends.

Cashmere is Sony's first new series pickup for fall. The studio has also gotten a pickup for the Brad Garrett comedy 'Til Death on Fox for a second season, according to industry sources.

ABC could not be reached for comment.