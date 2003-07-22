Trending

ABC picks producer for new PrimeTime

By

Paul Mason, executive producer of World News Tonight Saturday and
Sunday, has been named executive producer of the new Monday edition of
PrimeTime.

The news show launches Sept. 15 from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., leading into Monday Night
Football on the East Coast and airing afterward on the West.

Mason will also produce prime-time specials, including on the presidential
election.