ABC, Oxygen to share Dot Comedy series
Oxygen and ABC will share a series developed by the cable network and Carsey-Werner, its equity and production partner.
Dot Comedy, is a half-hour reality vehicle based on a British show of the same name that satirizes the world of the Web. It premieres on ABC, Friday, Dec. 8, at 8:30 p.m., with Oxygen getting a non-prime time window eight days later.
