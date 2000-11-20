Trending

ABC, Oxygen to share Dot Comedy series

Oxygen and ABC will share a series developed by the cable network and Carsey-Werner, its equity and production partner.


Dot Comedy, is a half-hour reality vehicle based on a British show of the same name that satirizes the world of the Web. It premieres on ABC, Friday, Dec. 8, at 8:30 p.m., with Oxygen getting a non-prime time window eight days later.