ABC Once Again Gives ‘The Rookie’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Oct. 21).

On the strength of 425 million TV ad impressions, a promo for ABC’s crime drama The Rookie tops our chart for the second week in a row. ABC also once again scores two other spots in our ranking, grabbing second place for its Roseanne successor The Conners (up from third place last time) and holding steady at fourth for another new family sitcom, The Kids Are Alright.

With a Fox College Football promo at No. 5, that leaves just one spot in our ranking for a cable network: TBS, which promotes The Guest Book in third place. Notably, that TBS original anthology comedy series earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (134) in our ranking, getting 34% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).