ABC News Now Names EP
Nancy Han was named executive producer of ABC News Now, the company's digital news network available via cable, broadband and on mobile devices.
Han had been executive producer of ABC News' early morning news content, including two early editions of World News Now and America This Morning, as well as the overnight and morning content on ABC News Now and ABCNEWS.com.
She reports to ABC News Digital senior vice president Paul Slavin.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.