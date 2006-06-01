Trending

ABC Names Senior Foreign Correspondent

Jim Sciutto, London-based overseas correspondent for ABC News, has been named senior foreign correspondent.

As such, he will be the lead reporter for overseas stories on all ABC News platforms.

Sciutto has been an overseas correspondent with ABC since 2002, reporting from 30 countries, including 12 assignments in Iraq. He joined the network in 1998 in Washington, primarily covering the Pentagon.