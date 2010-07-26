ABC Names New Political Director
Amy
Walter, editor of National Journals' political publication Hotline,
is joining ABC News as political director. She succeeds David Chalian, whoannounced his exit last month to join PBS' NewsHour.
Walter
will be based in Washington and will oversee political coverage online and
on-air, and will provide analysis to World
News, Good Morning America, Nightline, and This Week.
In
her Hotline role, she was also an analyst for CNN, C-SPAN, CBS, NBC and
HBO as well as a contributor to NewsHour.
