ABC Names New Political Director

Amy

Walter, editor of National Journals' political publication Hotline,

is joining ABC News as political director. She succeeds David Chalian, whoannounced his exit last month to join PBS' NewsHour.

Walter

will be based in Washington and will oversee political coverage online and

on-air, and will provide analysis to World

News, Good Morning America, Nightline, and This Week.

In

her Hotline role, she was also an analyst for CNN, C-SPAN, CBS, NBC and

HBO as well as a contributor to NewsHour.