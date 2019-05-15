ABC Gives ‘The Bachelorette’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through May 12).

On the strength of 235 million TV ad impressions, ABC’s promo for the new season of The Bachelorette takes our top spot — and reality TV romance also gets some love in fifth place, where Fox hypes Paradise Hotel.

More Promo Mojo:NBC Gives Billboard Music Awards TV’s Biggest Promo Push

In between those two, cable networks promote their original series: home-reno show Good Bones (HGTV), crime drama Animal Kingdom (TNT) and crime comedy-drama Claws (also TNT). Notably, Animal Kingdom earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (140) in our ranking, getting 40% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).