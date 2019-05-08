NBC Gives Billboard Music Awards TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through May 5).

On the strength of 199.3 million TV ad impressions, NBC’s promo for the Billboard Music Awards takes our top spot. HGTV’s Bargain Mansions moves up (to second place from third last time) as does Food Network’s Restaurant Impossible (to third place from fourth).

Rounding out the ranking: Investigation Discovery positions itself as “America’s #1 true crime network” in fourth place and Fox hypes dating competition Paradise Hotel in fifth.

Notably, Bargain Mansions earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (137), getting 37% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).