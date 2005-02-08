ABC Family Orders Beautiful People
By Anne Becker
ABC Family has ordered eight episodes of original one-hour scripted series Beautiful People to begin production in spring 2005.
The Sony Pictures Television series, which is slated for a two-hour premiere this summer, focuses on two sisters and their mother who move to New York City from a small town in New Mexico.
