ABC Family finds Perfect Match
ABC Family is adding a new reality dating show to its lineup come spring.
Perfect Match is a one-hour reality show based on a hit British format.
A person's friend and family member join forces with a professional
matchmaker to find a perfect partner for the single subject.
ABC Family has order up 13 episodes from RDF Media.
