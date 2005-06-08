Trending

ABC Family Buys Kicked Out

By

ABC Family has bought eight half-hour episodes of reality series, Kicked Out. The show is currently in production for an August debut.

Co-executive producers on Kicked Out are James Flint (My Life Is a Sitcom and Ultimatum) and Jim Berger of production company High Noon.

The show looks at 20-something unemployed children and the parents who make them get jobs.