ABC Family Buys Kicked Out
By Anne Becker
ABC Family has bought eight half-hour episodes of reality series, Kicked Out. The show is currently in production for an August debut.
Co-executive producers on Kicked Out are James Flint (My Life Is a Sitcom and Ultimatum) and Jim Berger of production company High Noon.
The show looks at 20-something unemployed children and the parents who make them get jobs.
