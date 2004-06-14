ABC Cable Sellers Saluted
ESPN and ABC Cable Networks Group have been tapped by the Cabletelevision Advertising Bureau fir the "Network Achievement Award" for local ad sales.
It's the second year in a row for the honor.
The award is voted on by local system sales managers. In addition to the ESPN brands, ABC's networks with local insertion capability, and thus with local sales gurus, are ABC Family, SOAPnet and Toon Disney.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.