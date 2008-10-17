ABC Benches Opportunity Knocks
By Staff
ABC has pulled Opportunity Knocks off its schedule next Tuesday.
In its place at 8pm, the network has now scheduled a Dancing With the Stars recap show.
The Ashton Kutcher reality/game show has aired three episodes, the most recent of which drew just a 1.3 rating/4 share in the adult 18-49 demo.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.