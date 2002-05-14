ABC announces fall programs

Lloyd Braun and Susan Lyne, chairman and president, respectively, of ABC

Entertainment, went out of their way to downplay expectations for the struggling

network's new fall season, which will offer viewers five-and-a-half new hours of

prime time programs, including four new one-hour dramas and three new half-hour

comedies.

In addition, the network will add two more new dramas in January after Monday

Night Football.

"Our core goal is to stop the downward trend in our ratings," Lyne said.

Braun said the network has tried to develop shows more aligned with the

"traditional ABC footprint," which includes strong family comedies and a broad

mix of drama.

Every weeknight on the ABC schedule has been reworked.

The Saturday movie returns, as does the Sunday-night lineup intact.

Here's the night-by-night rundown.

Monday: The Drew Carey Show at 8 p.m., followed by Whose Line Is It

Anyway.

At 9 p.m. it's MNF.

For January, the network has picked up Dick Wolf's remake of Dragnet

for the 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. time period, which will be followed by

Miracles, described by Lyne as "part detective story, part thriller and

part spiritual quest."

Tuesday: A new comedy, 8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter,

with John Ritter and Katy Segal, leads off at 8 p.m. That's followed by the

returning According to Jim.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., two new comedies: Life with Bonnie, with

Bonnie Hun, and Less Than Perfect, a workplace comedy with Eric

Roberts.

NYPD Blue returns at 10 p.m.

Wednesday: Three returning shows air from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.: My Wife and

Kids, The George Lopez Show and The Bachelor (II).

At 10 p.m., it's a new medical drama, Meds.

Dinotopia, this May's hit miniseries, returns as a series that will kick

off Thursday nights. That will be followed by a quirky new drama (likened by

Lyne to Twin Peaks) from Ben Affleck and Matt Damon called Push,

Nevada.

Prime Time Thursday returns at 10 p.m.

America's Funniest Home Videos returns for a 14th season to

lead off Fridays, followed by That Was Then at 9 p.m., described as a

drama with a Back to the Future sensibility.

20/20 returns at 10.

The Sunday lineup leads off with The Wonderful World of Disney,

followed by Alias and The Practice.

In addition to Dragnet and Miracles, midseason pickups include

comedy MySecond Chance, about a workaholic dad, and

Veritas, a drama about a father-son archeologist team.

ABC also confirmed that a new late-night show starring Comedy Central's Jimmy

Kimmel would debut in January, replacing the canceled Politically

Incorrect with Bill Maher.