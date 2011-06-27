ABC Announces Fall Premiere Dates

ABC announced the premiere dates for its fall lineup on Monday, which begins Friday, September 16 with 20/20.

The fall premiere of Dancing With the Stars beings the network's first full week of premieres at 8 p.m., followed by Castle. Body of Proof returns for its first full season the next night. On Wednesday, following one-hour premieres of The Middle and Modern Family, the new drama Revenge takes the 10 p.m. slot. The network's Charlie's Angels reboot makes its first impression on Thursday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m.

The 60s-era airline drama Pan Am bows on Sunday, Sept. 25 after the premiere of Desperate Housewives. The new comedy Suburgatory joins the Wednesday lineup on Sept. 28, sandwiched in between The Middle and Modern Family.

Tim Allen will officially return to the airwaves on Tuesday, October 11 with a special one-hour premiere of Last Man Standing. Man Up! joins Standing the following week (Oct. 18) at 8:30 p.m. Extreme Makeover: Home Edition moves to its new time slot on Friday, October 21 at 8 p.m. ABC's fairy tale-laden drama Once Upon a Time, finishes out the network's premiere schedule on October 23 at 8 p.m.

Full premiere schedule below:

Friday, September 16

10:00 p.m. "20/20"

Monday, September 19

8:00-10:00 p.m. "Dancing with the Stars"

10:00-11:00 p.m. "Castle"

Tuesday, September 20

9:00-10:00 p.m. "Dancing with the Stars the Results Show"

10:00-11:00 p.m. "Body of Proof"

Wednesday, September 21

8:00-9:00 p.m. "The Middle" (special one-hour premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. "Modern Family" (special one-hour premiere)

10:00-11:00 p.m. "Revenge"

Thursday, September 22

8:00-9:00 p.m. "Charlie's Angels"

9:00-11:00 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy" (special two-hour premiere)

Sunday, September 25

7:00-9:00 p.m. "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" (special two-hour premiere)

9:00-10:00 p.m. "Desperate Housewives"

10:00-11:00 p.m. "Pan Am"

Wednesday, September 28

8:30-9:00 p.m. "Suburgatory"

9:30-10:00 p.m. "Happy Endings"

Thursday, September 29

10:00-11:00 p.m. "Private Practice"

Sunday, October 2

7:00-8:00 p.m. "America's Funniest Home Videos"

Tuesday, October 11

8:00- 9:00 p.m. "Last Man Standing" (special one-hour premiere)

Tuesday, October 18

8:30-9:00 p.m. "Man Up!"

Friday, October 21

8:00-10:00 p.m. "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" (time period premiere)

Sunday, October 23

8:00-9:00 p.m. "Once Upon a Time"