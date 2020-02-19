ABC Gives ‘American Idol’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Feb. 16).

On the strength of 543.1 million TV ad impressions, ABC’s promo for American Idol tops our chart. The network also grabs third place to hype its new drama For Life, which was our No. 1 last time.

Fellow traditional broadcaster NBC serves up a joint promo in fifth place for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Good Girls, while HGTV grabs second for its Extreme Makeover Home Edition reboot and History Channel fourth for its Washington miniseries.

Notably, the Extreme Makeover spot earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (145) in our ranking, getting 45% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).