ABC Adds D.C. Correspondent
Jan Crawford Greenburg, formerly a legal affairs reporter for the Chicago Tribune, is joining ABC News as a correspondent in the Washington bureau.
Greenburg is no stranger to TV. She has been the Supreme Court correspondent for The NewsHour With Jim Lehrer and a legal analyst for CBS News.
