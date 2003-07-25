60 Minutes ' Nelson dies

60 Minutes lost one of its star producers this week.

Trevor Nelson died Thursday of complications from meningitis.

He was 34, and he had worked at the broadcast for seven years, producing segments

with Leslie Stahl, Ed Bradley and, more recently, with Steve Kroft.

Previously, Nelson was a reporter/producer at Christian Science Monitor Radio

in Boston.

Nelson is survived by his wife, Maggie, and two young sons.

CBS said a memorial service in New York was planned for Aug. 4 with details

to follow.