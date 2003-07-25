60 Minutes ' Nelson dies
60 Minutes lost one of its star producers this week.
Trevor Nelson died Thursday of complications from meningitis.
He was 34, and he had worked at the broadcast for seven years, producing segments
with Leslie Stahl, Ed Bradley and, more recently, with Steve Kroft.
Previously, Nelson was a reporter/producer at Christian Science Monitor Radio
in Boston.
Nelson is survived by his wife, Maggie, and two young sons.
CBS said a memorial service in New York was planned for Aug. 4 with details
to follow.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.