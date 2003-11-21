60 Minutes Looks at Cable/DBS Porn
Sunday’s 60 Minutes will look at how cable and direct-broadcast satellite companies profit from "adult" entertainment.
The theme is how "companies you’d hardly expect" are profiting from porn, including such established players as General Motors (through its to-be-sold DirecTV), top cable companies and hotel chains like Marriott.
