4C, iQ Media Create TV Data Firm Kinetiq

4C and iQ Media said they have created a new company, Kinetiq, that combines iQ Media and 4C’s Teletrax to provide paid and earned media measurement, monitoring and signaling across local, national and global markets.

Kinetiq will have headquarters in Philadelphia and Eindhoven, the Netherlands. Kevin Kohn, CEO of iQ Media will be CEO of the new company.

“Historically, TV attribution has been limited to paid advertising, overlooking the impact and return on brand exposure within the content—where audiences are most engaged,” said Kohn. “As advertisers and agencies evolve their paid TV strategies to include earned media and brand sponsorship, Kinetiq is uniquely positioned to help quantify the true return on these investments. We are thrilled to join forces with the talented team operating Teletrax to make this a reality.”

Kinetiq’s roster of clients includes Mercedes-Benz, Fox Broadcasting Company, Google, Mitsubishi, Newell Brands, US Bank, AP, and Reuters.

4C and iQ Media have made investments in the new company and existing investors from 4C and iQ Media will remain involved. Those investors include Jump Capital, Edison Partners, GMH Ventures, Kayne Capital and Civolution Holdings.

4C will continue to offer data science and marketing technology including its Scope by 4C platform that identifies clients’ most valuable clients and tells how to reach them. Kinetiq will provide data for Scope.

“Bringing together iQ Media and Teletrax creates powerful new solutions for the industry and efficiencies of scale for the company,” said Lance Neuhauser, CEO of 4C. “We’re excited to leverage the unmatched strength of Kinetiq’s global TV intelligence network to fuel the media analytics available to brands through the Scope by 4C platform.”

Among the products and services Kinetiq will offer clients are:

TV & Media Monitoring—Real Time or Retroactive: The ability to track and evaluate the entirety of earned media coverage, with unparalleled access to real-time and historical broadcast TV and media content—including more than 40 million hours of TV Programming.

Content Identification & Tracking: Kinetiq employs fingerprinting and watermarking capabilities to offer global insight into where, when, and for how long your content was broadcast.

Ad Catalogue as a Service: Kinetiq’s growing ad catalog boasts more than 500,000 indexed ads from over 32,000 brands. The company plans to make the catalogue widely available, via subscription, for competitive analysis and creative auditing. The catalogue spans all 210 U.S. DMAs and national ads across the 85 markets Kinetiq serves.

Sponsorship Measurement: A unified understanding of how brand sponsorships, in the form of events, athletes, product placements and properties, are performing in- and out of-event across live TV.

TV Attribution and Advanced Audience Segments: Through a network of connected smart TVs, Kinetiq can link TV brand exposures to household-level data and brands’ first party data—measuring ROI across paid, earned and sponsorship.

Second Screen Signaling: Kinetiq can activate ads on mobile devices and computers any time a brand is seen or heard on TV through signals sent to media buying platforms,including search, social media, mobile, and digital.

Kohn, Alok Choudhary of 4C, Kelly Ford of Edison Partners and Sach Chitnis of Jump Capital will be Kinetiq’s board of directors, with an independent director still to be named.