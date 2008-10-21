Trending

'48 Hours' Ups Two Producers

CBS has upped two producers on 48 Hours Mystery.

Paul Ryan and Nancy Kramer have both been named senior producers for the show, which airs Saturday at 10-11 p.m..

They will develop new programming under the 48 Hours banner as well as continue to produce weekly episodes.

Ryan has been with the show since 1999, Kramer since 2001.