46% of U.S. Broadband Homes Have 4 Our More Subscription Streaming Services
Percentage is more than double the 22% Parks Associates published in Q1 2020
In an 18-month period that saw the launches of Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Quibi, Peacock, HBO Max, Discovery Plus and Paramount Plus, the term “subscription fatigue” emerged into the lexicon—a kind of conventional wisdom that the market would expand only so much to accommodate so many new entrants.
That theory hasn’t necessarily been disproven, but the market has indeed expanded.
Forty-six percent of U.S. broadband homes supported four or more subscription streaming services at the end of the first quarter, a percentage that is more than double the 22% Parks Associates reported in Q1 2020.
Parks also reported that the U.S. homes with at least one subscription OTT service reached 82% in Q1 vs. 76% a year earlier.
