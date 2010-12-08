3ality Digital Names Steve Schklair CEO

Stereoscopic 3D technology specialist 3ality Digital has named Steve Schklair as its CEO. Schklair is a longstanding expert in 3D technologies who had led 3ality's technical development and production subsidiary in recent years. That division played a key role in the 600% growth the company saw over the last year.

"We believe that Steve, with the support of 3ality Digital COO/CFO Gari Ann Douglass and Modell Ventures Managing Director Luis Perez is the right CEO to lead the amazing team at 3ality Digital," noted David Modell, chairman of 3ality Digital and head of the company's majority shareholder Modell Ventures in a statement announcing the promotion. "I am confident that this team will continue to develop innovative solutions to address the unique problems of S3D content creation, delivery and exhibition."

"2010 has been a great year for stereoscopic 3D," Schklair added. "There has been twice as many movie releases in S3D as last year and 2011 looks set to rise again by another 50%. There has also been a flurry of S3D television production internationally, particularly with live sports, in the marketplace, ranging from the first live broadcast of an NFL game in the U.S. to the first live terrestrial broadcast of S3D in Australia and live S3D cricket in India."