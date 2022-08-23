2022 Tech Leadership Awards Now Accepting Nominations
Awards honor individual and product standouts in the M&E tech sector
The 2022 edition of the Tech Leadership Awards, presented by TV Tech, NextTV, B&C and Multichannel News, is now accepting nominations for the products and people at the forefront of innovation in the TV, digital, streaming and multichannel industries.
The Tech Leadership Individual Awards go to executives who have made notable contributions to improve the way their companies and the industry has used or deployed technology that have led their industries into new directions. There is no fee to nominate individuals.
Categories for the Tech Leadership Product Awards include:
There is a fee per product or service nomination. ■
