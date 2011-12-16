2012 Golden Globe TV Nominees

Below are the nominations for the 69th Golden Globes Awards.

Television Series - Drama

American Horror Story (FX)

Boardwalk Empire (HBO)

Boss (Starz)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Homeland (Showtime)

Lead Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Claire Danes, Homeland

Mireille Enos, The Killing

Julianna Margulies, The Good Wife

Madeleine Stowe, Revenge

Callie Thorne, Necessary Roughness

Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Steve Buscemi, Boardwalk Empire

Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad

Kelsey Grammer, Boss

Jeremy Irons, The Borgias

Damian Lewis, Homeland

Television Series - Comedy

Enlightened (HBO)

Episodes (Showtime)

Glee (Fox)

Modern Family (ABC)

New Girl (Fox)

Lead Actress in a Television Series - Comedy

Laura Dern, Enlightened

Zooey Deschanel, New Girl

Tina Fey, 30 Rock

Laura Linney, The Big C

Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation

Lead Actor in a Television Series - Comedy

Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock

David Duchovny, Californication

Johnny Galecki, The Big Bang Theory

Thomas Jane, Hung

Matt LeBlanc, Episodes

Miniseries or TV Movie

Cinema Verite (HBO)

Downton Abbey (PBS)

The Hour (BBC America)

Mildred Pierce (HBO)

Too Big to Fail (HBO)

Lead Actress in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Romola Garai, The Hour

Diane Lane, Cinema Verite

Elizabeth McGovern, Downton Abbey

Emily Watson, Appropriate Adult

Kate Winslet, Mildred Pierce

Lead Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Hugh Bonneville, Downton Abbey

Idris Elba, Luther

William Hurt, Too Big to Fail

Bill Nighy, Page Eight

Dominic West, The Hour

Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or TV Movie

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story

Kelly Macdonald, Boardwalk Empire

Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

Evan Rachel Wood, Mildred Pierce

Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or TV Movie

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Paul Giamatti, Too Big to Fail

Guy Pearce, Mildred Pierce

Tim Robbins, Cinema Verite

Eric Stonestreet, Modern Family