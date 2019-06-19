13 More Discovery Nets to Stream Live on fuboTV

Discovery said it reached a new distribution deal with streaming service fuboTV that will make 13 more networks available to fuboTV subscribers.

fuboTV already carried five networks acquired by Discovery when it bought Scripps Networks Interactive last year.

The deal also includes a library of on-demand content from the Discovery library.

Programmers are pushing to get their channels distributed on streaming services as more viewers cut the cord with traditional pay-TV providers.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

"Today's content agreement broadens the strategic relationship between Discovery and fuboTV that began almost two years ago with the former Scripps Networks," said Joel Armijo, CFO, fuboTV. “We are excited to be adding more Discovery brands alongside their lifestyle networks, which we already carry. These brands, including HGTV and Food Network, are among our top performing entertainment networks, and this agreement allows us to extend our partnership for years to come. We expect to be similarly successful with our new Discovery networks.”

In addition to HGTV, Food Network and Travel Channel, the new deal adds Discovery Channel, TLC, Investigation Discovery, Animal Planet, OWN and Motor Trend to fubuTV’s base tier, fubo Standard, which costs $54.99 per month.

Science Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel and Discovery Life will be added to fubo Extra, which costs $5.99 a month for 30 more channels. DIY Network and Cooking Channel were already on fubo Extra.

Discovery en Espanol and Discovery Familia are being added to fuboTV Spanish-language packages.

“Our partners at fuboTV are building a unique programming service, and we are pleased to bring more of our portfolio of real-life passion brands and programs to their subscribers,” said Eric Phillips, president of affiliate distribution at Discovery. “This agreement further exemplifies the viewer affinity for our beloved brands and talent, and fuboTV’s commitment to offering high-quality, world-class content to customers.”