11-16-06: The AM News Report
Time Warner Names Falco to Lead AOL (WSJ) In its effort to remake its AOL unit into an ad-driven Internet business, Time Warner Inc. named Randy Falco, a top executive at General Electric Co.'s NBC, to become the primary driver of that push. Exec Expected to Bring Operations Strengths to AOL (NYT)Vivendi’s Profit Up 28 % (WSJ) Vivendi Universal SA's Thursday said that third-quarter adjusted net profit rose 28% on growth at Maroc Telecom, Canal Plus and the company's games unit.YouTube's Greatest Hits (NYT) Until recently I had assumed that the “you” in YouTube referred to anybody but me, maybe everybody but me.WSJ Union Members Stay off CNBC to Protest Ugly Talks (AP via Romenesko) Union bargaining committee chairman E.J. Browning says Dow Jones negotiators told the union they're unwilling to discuss any of the proposals made by the union.CNNer: Trying to Get a Quote out of Rumsfeld Was Maddening (NPR's On The Media) When reporters asked Donald Rumsfeld a question, "he would immediately attack the premise of the question, spending all of his time talking about that, and then never answering your original question," says CNN Pentagon correspondent Jamie McIntyre.Not Coming to A Channel Near You (NYT) The new channel, Al Jazeera English, will never displace CNN, MSNBC or Fox News, but it provides the curious — or the passionately concerned — with a window into how the world sees us, or doesn’t.
