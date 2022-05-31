Wonder Women of Los Angeles 2022: Hollywood Heroes
Fifteen power players, L.A.’s Woman of Influence will get their due June 6
The editors of Multichannel News and B+C are pleased to announce the 2022 Wonder Women of Los Angeles, the second class in the West Coast extension of the long-running Wonder Women event. The honorees are a diverse group of female executives from a variety of disciplines at companies involved in TV programming, streaming technology and related fields.
This year’s honorees will be celebrated at a breakfast on Monday, June 6, at the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, part of the in-person L.A. TV Week 2022. Also to be recognized is 2022 Los Angeles Woman of Influence Holly Robinson Peete, whose extensive resume includes appearances in more than a dozen of Hallmark Channel’s popular made-for-TV movies and whose HollyRod Foundation advocates for causes such as autism and Parkinson’s disease.
“After the successful return of Wonder Women of New York in March, we are excited about getting back together in Los Angeles to honor this diverse, dynamic group of women leading in so many realms of the media business,” MCN, B+C and Next TV content director Kent Gibbons said. “This will get our L.A. TV Week events off to a great start.”
LA TV Week also includes Advanced Advertising (see page 51), the Next TV Summit, the TV Tech Summit and 40 Under 40 (see page 38). To learn more about Wonder Women of Los Angeles, visit mcnwonderwomen.com/LA. To learn more about L.A. TV Week, visit latvweekevents.com.
For profiles of our 2022 honorees, click through to the profiles below:
- Holly Robinson Peete, Peformer/Author/Philanthropist and 2022 Woman of Influence
- Sylvia Bugg, Chief Programming Executive and General Manager, General Audience Programming, PBS
- Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP of Programming, Crown Media Family Networks
- Ayo Davis, President, Disney Branded Television
- Tara DeVeaux, Chief Marketing Officer, Wild Card Creative Group; Managing Director, 3AM & Insights@Wild Card
- Tara Duncan, President of Freeform and Onyx Collective, Disney General Entertainment
- Michele Edelman, Head of Growth, Premiere Digital
- Lisa Knutson, President, Scripps Networks
- Nikki Love, SVP, Development & Production, ALLBLK, AMC Networks
- Wendy McMahon, President and Co-Head, CBS News and Television Stations
- Tricia Melton, Chief Marketing Officer, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics
- Katherine Pope, SVP, Head of Original Content, Charter Communications
- Julie Rapaport, Head of Movies, Amazon Studios
- Shannon Ryan, President, Content Marketing, Hulu & Disney General Entertainment
- Jennifer Turner, EVP, TriStar Television, Sony Pictures Entertainment
- Sarah Weidman, Head of Programming, Development and Multiplatform Content, AXS TV
