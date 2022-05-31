Wonder Women of Los Angeles 2022: Hollywood Heroes

The editors of Multichannel News and B+C are pleased to announce the 2022 Wonder Women of Los Angeles, the second class in the West Coast extension of the long-running Wonder Women event. The honorees are a diverse group of female executives from a variety of disciplines at companies involved in TV programming, streaming technology and related fields.

This year’s honorees will be celebrated at a breakfast on Monday, June 6, at the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, part of the in-person L.A. TV Week 2022. Also to be recognized is 2022 Los Angeles Woman of Influence Holly Robinson Peete, whose extensive resume includes appearances in more than a dozen of Hallmark Channel’s popular made-for-TV movies and whose HollyRod Foundation advocates for causes such as autism and Parkinson’s disease.

“After the successful return of Wonder Women of New York in March, we are excited about getting back together in Los Angeles to honor this diverse, dynamic group of women leading in so many realms of the media business,” MCN, B+C and Next TV content director Kent Gibbons said. “This will get our L.A. TV Week events off to a great start.”

LA TV Week also includes Advanced Advertising (see page 51), the Next TV Summit, the TV Tech Summit and 40 Under 40 (see page 38). To learn more about Wonder Women of Los Angeles, visit mcnwonderwomen.com/LA. To learn more about L.A. TV Week, visit latvweekevents.com.

For profiles of our 2022 honorees, click through to the profiles below: