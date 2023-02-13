What to Watch During Black History Month 2023
Networks, streamers set special programming to mark the commemoration
Networks and streaming services will mark Black History Month with the premieres of a slew of African-American-themed original series, movies, documentaries and specials. Here’s a sampling:
|February 5
|The History of Africa
|Documentary series
|Africa Channel
|Under the Influence
|Movie
|TV One
|February 6
|African Royale
|Series
|TV One
|February 7
|The Rising
|Sports Series
|Africa Channel
|February 8
|Bill Russell: Legend
|Sports documentary
|Netflix
|February 10
|Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
|Animation series
|Disney Channel
|February 15
|African Queens
|Documentary
|Netflix
|February 18
|Black+Iconic
|Documentary series
|BET
|February 19
|America in Black
|News series
|BET
|February 22
|Voices Rising: The Music of Wakanda
|Documentary
|Disney Plus
|February 25
|54th NAACP Image Awards
|Special
|BET
