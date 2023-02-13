What to Watch During Black History Month 2023

By R. Thomas Umstead
published

Networks, streamers set special programming to mark the commemoration

Networks and streaming services will mark Black History Month with the premieres of a slew of African-American-themed original series, movies, documentaries and specials. Here’s a sampling:

Black History Month Programming
February 5The History of Africa Documentary seriesAfrica Channel
Row 1 - Cell 0 Under the InfluenceMovieTV One
February 6African RoyaleSeriesTV One
February 7The RisingSports SeriesAfrica Channel

Bill Russell: Legend on Netflix

Bill Russell: Legend (Image credit: Netflix)
February 8Bill Russell: LegendSports documentaryNetflix
February 10Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil DinosaurAnimation seriesDisney Channel
February 15African QueensDocumentaryNetflix
February 18 Black+IconicDocumentary seriesBET
February 19America in BlackNews seriesBET
February 22Voices Rising: The Music of WakandaDocumentaryDisney Plus
February 2554th NAACP Image AwardsSpecialBET

Issa Rae at NAACP Image Awards

NAACP Image Awards (Image credit: BET)
