TiVo Patent Juggernaut Ties Up Vodafone, Sharp

Vodafone and Sharp have extended their IP licenses with TiVo.

TiVo and its new parent company, Xperi Holdings, have renewed two more patents, inking intellectual property licensing extensions with U.K. telecom Vodafone and Korean consumer-electronics giant Sharp.

Since TiVo settled its four-year IP battle with Comcast in November, the company has also struck deals with Cox Communications, TCL and Sony.

Vodafone, which operates video services across Europe and parts of Africa, providing more than 22 million customers with TV/video, will continue to have access to TiVo products including content discovery, conversational voice and insight data analytics.

“With this extension of TiVo’s services, Vodafone is maintaining its service offerings and keeping audiences engaged in the hugely competitive entertainment landscape,” Matt Milne, chief revenue officer for Xperi, said in a statement.

Under its multiyear exemption, Sharp will use TiVo’s “G-Guide” products, including G-Guide HTML, G-Guide xD and remote schedule recording service, across compatible television and Ultra HD Blu-ray recorder products in the Japanese market. This includes the latest Aquos-branded 8K TVs.

Xperi, which controls more than 10,000 patents and patent applications, said during its third-quarter earnings call that it expects its IP licensing business to generate around $350 million in revenue in 2021.

Xperi reports fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 23.