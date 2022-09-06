Next TV Innovation Awards 2022: Meredith Brace
The Samba TV CMO is helping her company light up a dark corner of the streaming video business: audience metrics
The Next TV Summit on September 13, part of the 10th annual NYC TV Week, will for the first time include the Next TV Innovation Awards, recognizing CEOs, technologists, strategists, creatives, marketers and other executives leading some of the most innovative companies in the video business. Each day from Sept. 2-13, our Next TV SmartBrief will profile one of our seven 2022 Innovation Awards honorees. (You can sign up for the SmartBrief here.) For more information about the summit and the award winners and other NYC TV Week events visit nyctvweek.com.
Meredith Brace
Chief Marketing Officer, Samba TV
Samba TV collects viewer data via a global network of 46 million addressable TV devices, primarily smart TVs, powered by the company’s wholly-owned full tech stack, which includes a multi-source television panel that is 100 times larger than legacy measurement systems.
Samba TV and its solutions are involved in numerous advanced advertising initiatives, but we at Next TV are particularly interested in the company’s program performance metrics for streaming, which provide the immediate third-party audience measurement we’ve been unable to find elsewhere.
Brace, a former Fox Corp. executive and OpenAP board member, is the marketing chief in charge of explaining this innovative company’s brand message.
"Samba TV was purpose-built for this moment in time, serving as a catalyst for a new multi-currency future," Brace told Next TV in a Labor Day email. "From being tapped as Disney’s official third-party measurement partner, to launching a new revolutionary currency built on only paying for guaranteed incremental reach, and being named as a leading provider of measurement capabilities according to research firm Frost & Sullivan, Samba TV continues to prove there is a better way to measure and engage consumers. The company has become the world's leading solution for connected TV, future-proofed and built on a foundation of 100% privacy-compliant first party opted-in data from more than 40+ million connected TVs globally."
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.