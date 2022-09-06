Next TV Innovation Awards 2022: Meredith Brace

The Next TV Summit on September 13, part of the 10th annual NYC TV Week, will for the first time include the Next TV Innovation Awards, recognizing CEOs, technologists, strategists, creatives, marketers and other executives leading some of the most innovative companies in the video business. Each day from Sept. 2-13, our Next TV SmartBrief will profile one of our seven 2022 Innovation Awards honorees. (You can sign up for the SmartBrief here.) For more information about the summit and the award winners and other NYC TV Week events visit nyctvweek.com.

Meredith Brace

Chief Marketing Officer, Samba TV

Samba TV collects viewer data via a global network of 46 million addressable TV devices, primarily smart TVs, powered by the company’s wholly-owned full tech stack, which includes a multi-source television panel that is 100 times larger than legacy measurement systems.

Samba TV and its solutions are involved in numerous advanced advertising initiatives, but we at Next TV are particularly interested in the company’s program performance metrics for streaming, which provide the immediate third-party audience measurement we’ve been unable to find elsewhere.

Brace, a former Fox Corp. executive and OpenAP board member, is the marketing chief in charge of explaining this innovative company’s brand message.

"Samba TV was purpose-built for this moment in time, serving as a catalyst for a new multi-currency future," Brace told Next TV in a Labor Day email. "From being tapped as Disney’s official third-party measurement partner, to launching a new revolutionary currency built on only paying for guaranteed incremental reach, and being named as a leading provider of measurement capabilities according to research firm Frost & Sullivan, Samba TV continues to prove there is a better way to measure and engage consumers. The company has become the world's leading solution for connected TV, future-proofed and built on a foundation of 100% privacy-compliant first party opted-in data from more than 40+ million connected TVs globally."