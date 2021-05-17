Austin CW Affiliate KNVA Makes News Push

KXAN Austin is a local news titan, and is spreading the wealth on sister KNVA. The CW station has long had a 9 p.m. newscast. Robert Hadlock and Sydney Benter anchor, and Roger Wallace hosts More Than the Score, a sports segment that goes from 9:45 to 10 p.m.

In September, KNVA launched weekday morning news, 7-9 a.m. The newscast is called KXAN Weather and Traffic. Viewers “need up-to-the-minute information about weather and getting from point A to B,” said KXAN News Director Chad Cross when the show debuted. “We’re making it quick and convenient, with this new, unique format of local weather and traffic coverage.”

The newscast is anchored by meteorologists Kristen Currie and Mark Peña and traffic reporter Amanda Dugan. “It’s all things weather and traffic,” said Eric Lassberg, KXAN-KNVA-KBVO VP and general manager. “It’s fun storytelling with a local perspective.”

During commercials, L-bar graphics keep viewers informed on the latest in jams and storms.

“We’ve gotten great positive feedback from our viewers,” Lassberg said.