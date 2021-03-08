AT&T TV to Allow Up to 20 Simultaneous Streams
Out-of-home use will still be limited to three streams
AT&T says it’s listening to its homebound customers and increasing the number of simultaneous streams available on its AT&T TV platform to 20 from three.
The change won’t affect the price of the service, the telecom said.
Notably, users can only engage in 20 simultaneous streams from one IP address. Out-of-home streams — those not tied to the same internet protocol address — are limited to three.
Also, some of AT&T’s programming deals restrict it from offering 20 simultaneous streams for certain networks, notably Fox channels, Starz, Showtime, the NHL Network and PBS.
AT&T said it is also turning its 500-hour DVR service, a $10-a-month add-on, into an unlimited recording offering. The 20-hour cloud DVR, which comes with the base service, is unchanged.
AT&T finished 2020 down another 5.1 million subscribers across its four pay TV platforms. It has struck a deal to spin off DirecTV, U-verse TV and AT&T TV Now into a separate company with private-equity firm TPG.
