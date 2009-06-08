Trending

Morning Show's Kornspan jumps to Millionaire

As Fox’s The Morning Show with Mike & Juliet wraps up its run, producer Dori Kornspan is moving over to Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire. Kornspan will be a producer on both the 10th anniversary primetime edition with Regis Philbin that ABC will air in August, and then on the syndicated version, hosted by Meredith Vieira.