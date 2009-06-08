Morning Show's Kornspan jumps to Millionaire
As Fox’s The Morning Show with Mike & Juliet wraps up its run, producer Dori Kornspan is moving over to Disney-ABC’s Who Wants to be a Millionaire. Kornspan will be a producer on both the 10th anniversary primetime edition with Regis Philbin that ABC will air in August, and then on the syndicated version, hosted by Meredith Vieira.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.