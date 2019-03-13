HGTV Gives ‘Restored by the Fords’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through March 10).

On the strength of nearly a quarter-billion TV ad impressions, HGTV’s promo for the new season of brother-sister home-reno show Restored by the Fords is No. 1. Last week’s chart-topper, ABC’s promo for American Idol, slips to second; ABC makes a second appearance in fifth place, plugging Whiskey Cavalier.

Rounding out the ranking: promos for Buddy vs. Duff (Food Network) in third and College Basketball (ESPN) in fourth.

Notably, the Restored by the Fords promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (138) in our ranking, getting 38% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).