ESPN Gives ‘NBA Basketball’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Dec. 16).

On the strength of nearly 267 million TV ad impressions, ESPN’s promos for NBA Basketball top our chart, barely edging out NFL Network’s tally (just over 262 million impressions) for NFL Football.

Fox is the only traditional broadcaster in our ranking this time; it grabs third place to promote new reality competition The Masked Singer, as well as new drama The Passage in fifth.

Rounding out our ranking: Discovery’s new surveillance-themed reality show Border Live in fourth place.

Notably, Border Live earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (110) in our ranking, getting 33% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).