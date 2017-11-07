Alticast adds HTML5 support to Apex virtualization platform

Seoul, Republic of Korea (November 7, 2017) – Alticast today announced new capabilities of its Apex™ user experience virtualization platform that leverage the power of cloud-based rendering to deliver interfaces and applications authored in HTML5 to pay-TV set-top boxes.

The new Apex functionality allows pay-TV operators to render UIs and apps on a virtual browser in the cloud and to transmit the images to the client device; this approach enables rapid time-to-market for initial deployment, ongoing changes and upgrades of on-demand interfaces, games, TV shopping and other applications.

The availability of cloud rendering is designed to enhance the utility of the Apex platform by simplifying demands on client devices for full or partial static UIs and apps. The new feature enables deployment of Apex hybrid solutions that incorporate both cloud rendering of HTML5 apps as well as a rendering approach announced last month, which uses Javascript conversion processes to allow delivery of rich animations to STBs. Enhanced Apex capabilities are anticipated when Alticast launches its Data Platform in 2018.

“Delivery of services with maximum efficiency requires a flexible platform that can adapt to differing video requirements,” said Joonhee Oh, Head of the Cloud Business Division for Alticast. “By adding HTML5 support to Apex, Alticast is creating a highly flexible approach that allows operators dynamically to configure their networks to choose the best possible delivery option -- based on video type, time-to-market needs, network capabilities and other factors – at any given time.”

Earlier this fall, Alticast announced that Korea Telecom is using Apex to deliver a graphics-rich UX for both linear and on-demand content, completely virtualizing STB functionalities across nearly 5 million already-deployed IPTV set-top boxes from Humax, Kaon, DMT and Samsung. The new cloud-based UX replaces older text-based UIs even on low-power STBs, enabling Picture-in-Picture capabilities and cover art images that enhance the discovery and navigation experience for subscribers.