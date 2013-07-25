Nickelodeon Plays HTML5 Mobile Games

Nickelodeon has launched a new HTML5 mobile gaming hub with

free games featuring characters from a variety of the channel's series.





"As one of the first kids' networks to develop games in

HTML5, Nickelodeon is committed to making our games and content available to

our audiences wherever they are," said Matthew Evans, senior VP of digital at

Nickelodeon. "This new offering takes the gaming experience on our mobile site

to another level."





The current collection includes 15 games for iOS- and

Android-enabled mobile phone browsers that are based on such shows as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, The Legend of Korra and SpongeBob SquarePants.





The programmer says that the hub will be updated

regularly with new games and will be optimized for tablets later this year.