National Geographic Debuts 'Genius: Aretha' Trailer
National Geographic previewed its Genius: Aretha series Sunday night during the Academy Awards, three months before the show's Memorial Day premiere.
The eight-part series, the third installment in National Geographic's Genius anthology series, stars Cynthia Erivo as the Queen of Soul. Also starring in the series are Courtney B. Vance, Malcolm Barrett, Patrice Covington and Marque Richardson.
Multichannel Newsletter
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.