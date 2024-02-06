YouTube TV Surpasses 8 Million Subscribers, Becomes No. 4 U.S. Pay TV Company

YouTube TV now has more than 8 million subscribers, according to a company disclosure Tuesday, making it the fourth largest pay TV operator in the U.S.

The revelation came in the annual letter that YouTube CEO Neal Mohan sends out to the platform's content-making community. In that missive, Mohan also said that more than 3 million YouTube channels are now generating advertising revenue, and that more than 1 billion hours of YouTube content are being viewed worldwide each day.

"We’re bringing everything viewers love about YouTube to the living room experience. And that includes sports. We just wrapped our first season of NFL Sunday Ticket, and it really shows the future of YouTube," Mohan wrote.

Also read: For What It's Worth: Charter Is the New Pay TV King, Narrowly Surpasses Comcast By 17,000 Subscribers

The NFL's out-of-market games package, which YouTube paid around $2 billion a season to wrestle away from DirecTV, does appear to have been a growth catalyst.

YouTube TV last reported a subscriber count in mid-2022, registering around 5 million paid users. A count of just over 8 million renders the platform, priced at $73 a month, larger in scale than the combined heft of Dish Network satellite TV and virtual pay TV operator Sling TV.

Only Charter (14.122 million pay TV subscribers), Comcast (14.106 million) and DirecTV (with just under 12 million subscribers across its combined platforms) have more scale.

YouTube TV is far and away the largest virtual MVPD. No. 2 vMVPD Hulu + Live TV touted only around 4.6 million subscribers as of the end of September.

The horserace does matter -- with increased scale comes improved economics on content.

More to come...