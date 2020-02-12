YouTube Considers ‘Channels’-Like Subscription Model: Report

YouTube is talking to subscription OTT providers about marketing their services in a model similar to Amazon Channels and Apple TV Channels.

According to The Information, the talks have been held over the previous several months, and it’s unclear as to what in the way of actual dealmaking has come out of them.

Amazon has since 2015 let its Prime Video customers sign up for hundreds of OTT subscription services ranging from HBO to Showtime to CBS All Access through the Amazon platform, pocketing a portion of the subscription revenue while handling the customer relationship.

Apple recently launched its own version of that model called Apple TV Channels.

It’s believe that Amazon and Apple are collecting between 30% - 50% of subscription revenue from each transaction.

The Google-owned video platform now has a growing subscription model of its own to prop up such a business.

Google/YouTube parent company Alphabet, during its fourth-quarter earnings call last week, said that it now has 20 million paying customers combined for subscription services YouTube Music and YouTube Premium. Meanwhile, it also said that virtual MVPD YouTube TV has surpassed 2 million subscribers.