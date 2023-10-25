YouTube Ad Revenue Rebounds 12.5% to $7.95 Billion in Q3
YouTube sales increased year over year for the second straight quarter
YouTube continues to experience rebounding ad sales, with parent company Alphabet on Tuesday reporting a 12.5% year-over-year revenue uptick for the streaming video unit to $7.95 billion.
The strong sales quarter followed a April - June period during which YouTube sales were up 4% to $7.67 billion. Before that, the Google video division posted three consecutive recessionary quarters.
Alphabet only breaks out revenue figures for YouTube and doesn't report other aspects of the division's business, such as subscription-based virtual MVPD YouTube TV.
YouTube is the world's second biggest video company behind Netflix, which generated $8.542 billion in Q3 sales.
Alphabet's digital reported an 11% overall revenue increase to $76.59 billion in Q3.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
Most Popular
By Jack Reid