YouTube Ad Revenue Rebounds 12.5% to $7.95 Billion in Q3

YouTube continues to experience rebounding ad sales, with parent company Alphabet on Tuesday reporting a 12.5% year-over-year revenue uptick for the streaming video unit to $7.95 billion.

The strong sales quarter followed a April - June period during which YouTube sales were up 4% to $7.67 billion. Before that, the Google video division posted three consecutive recessionary quarters.

Alphabet only breaks out revenue figures for YouTube and doesn't report other aspects of the division's business, such as subscription-based virtual MVPD YouTube TV.

YouTube is the world's second biggest video company behind Netflix, which generated $8.542 billion in Q3 sales.

Alphabet's digital reported an 11% overall revenue increase to $76.59 billion in Q3.