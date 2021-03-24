YES Network Agrees to Stream 21 New York Yankees Games on Amazon Prime Video
By Mike Farrell
Contests will be available on Android, iOS, Fire TV devices throughout team’s home footprint
The YES Network said Wednesday they have agreed to stream 21 New York Yankees games on Amazon Prime Video this year at no extra charge to Amazon Prime subscribers.
The games will be available in the Yankees’ home-team footprint, which includes New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania, and north and central New Jersey, and will be simulcasts of games produced by YES airing on PIX11 and other over-the-air partners for Yankees telecasts. Fans can watch in or outside the home on hundreds of compatible Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV devices. They can also access the games by streaming from the web or by using the Prime Video app on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, and select smart TVs. A list of compatible devices is available here.
The first game will air on April 28, when the team takes on the Tampa Bay Rays.
The streamed games will feature X-Ray, the Amazon Prime Video feature that allows viewers streaming on Android, iOS mobile, and Fire TV devices to access live in-game stats, real-time play-by-play information and more. Prime Video also will air a 15-minute pre-game show featuring YES Network on-air talent for the broadcasts.
Schedule of Yankees games on Prime Video
Sunday, April 18 vs. Tampa Bay – 1:00pm
Friday, April 23 @ Cleveland – 7:00pm
Tuesday, April 27 @ Baltimore – 6:30pm
Friday, May 14 @ Baltimore – 7:00pm
Friday, May 21 vs. Chicago White Sox – 7:00pm
Saturday, May 29 @ Detroit – 4:00pm
Sunday, May 30 @ Detroit – 1:00pm
Saturday, June 12 @ Philadelphia – 4:00pm
Sunday, June 20 vs. Oakland – 1:00pm
Friday, July 2 vs. New York Mets – 7:00pm
Sunday, July 11 @ Houston – 2:00pm
Friday, July 23 @ Boston – 7:00pm
Tuesday, July 27 @ Tampa Bay – 7:00pm
Friday, July 30 @ Miami – 7:00pm
Sunday, Aug. 15 @ Chicago White Sox – 2:00pm
Tuesday, Aug. 17 vs. Boston – 7:00pm
Sunday, Aug. 22 vs. Minnesota – TBD
Saturday, Aug. 28 @ Oakland – 4:00pm
Friday, Sept. 17 vs. Cleveland – 7:00pm
Friday, Sept. 24 @ Boston – 7:00pm
Wednesday, Sept. 29 @ Toronto – 7:00pm
All game times ET. Schedule subject to change.
