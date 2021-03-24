YES Network Agrees to Stream 21 New York Yankees Games on Amazon Prime Video

The YES Network said Wednesday they have agreed to stream 21 New York Yankees games on Amazon Prime Video this year at no extra charge to Amazon Prime subscribers.

The games will be available in the Yankees’ home-team footprint, which includes New York state, Connecticut, northeast Pennsylvania, and north and central New Jersey, and will be simulcasts of games produced by YES airing on PIX11 and other over-the-air partners for Yankees telecasts. Fans can watch in or outside the home on hundreds of compatible Android, iOS mobile and Fire TV devices. They can also access the games by streaming from the web or by using the Prime Video app on smartphones, tablets, set-top boxes, game consoles, and select smart TVs. A list of compatible devices is available here.

The first game will air on April 28, when the team takes on the Tampa Bay Rays.

The streamed games will feature X-Ray, the Amazon Prime Video feature that allows viewers streaming on Android, iOS mobile, and Fire TV devices to access live in-game stats, real-time play-by-play information and more. Prime Video also will air a 15-minute pre-game show featuring YES Network on-air talent for the broadcasts.

Schedule of Yankees games on Prime Video

Sunday, April 18 vs. Tampa Bay – 1:00pm

Friday, April 23 @ Cleveland – 7:00pm

Tuesday, April 27 @ Baltimore – 6:30pm

Friday, May 14 @ Baltimore – 7:00pm

Friday, May 21 vs. Chicago White Sox – 7:00pm

Saturday, May 29 @ Detroit – 4:00pm

Sunday, May 30 @ Detroit – 1:00pm

Saturday, June 12 @ Philadelphia – 4:00pm

Sunday, June 20 vs. Oakland – 1:00pm

Friday, July 2 vs. New York Mets – 7:00pm

Sunday, July 11 @ Houston – 2:00pm

Friday, July 23 @ Boston – 7:00pm

Tuesday, July 27 @ Tampa Bay – 7:00pm

Friday, July 30 @ Miami – 7:00pm

Sunday, Aug. 15 @ Chicago White Sox – 2:00pm

Tuesday, Aug. 17 vs. Boston – 7:00pm

Sunday, Aug. 22 vs. Minnesota – TBD

Saturday, Aug. 28 @ Oakland – 4:00pm

Friday, Sept. 17 vs. Cleveland – 7:00pm

Friday, Sept. 24 @ Boston – 7:00pm

Wednesday, Sept. 29 @ Toronto – 7:00pm

All game times ET. Schedule subject to change.