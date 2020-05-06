Xumo Gets Access to Vevo Music Video Catalog

Xumo, the ad-supported VOD and live streaming platform recently purchased by Comcast, announced a deal with Vevo that will give the free-to-consumer service access to a catalog of 450,000 music videos.

“The new Vevo channel on Xumo is a welcomed addition to our service with its incredible range of premium music-related content,” said Stefan Van Engen, senior VP of content partnerships and programming at Irvine, California-based Xumo, in a statement. “Vevo’s curated programming will appeal to the largest possible cross section of our viewers who turn to XUMO on a daily basis for the best content available. They will be delighted to discover Vevo.”

Presenting more than 190 channels in a traditional linear grid guide, Xumo was purchased by Comcast in February. Closure of that deal is still pending. Comcast didn't disclose its purchase price, but it's been reported to have exceeded $100 million.

Xumo was founded in 2011 by Viant, the company that now owns MySpace. Xumo was launched in partnership with Panasonic, which integrated the service into its smart TVs. LG and Vizio also include Xumo in their sets now, was well.

“Tapping into Xumo’s impressive growth and significant distribution scale is a big step towards helping Vevo achieve its goal of bringing music videos back into the living room,” said Rob Christensen, VP of sales strategy and partnerships for Vevo.