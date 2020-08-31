Wurl Touts Behind-the-Scenes Work on Plex Live-Linear Channels Launch

Technology vendor Wurl said that it has launched on its network 42 of the 80 live-linear channels being hoisted by streaming service Plex.

The channels include Reuters, The Bob Ross Channel, Game Show Central, Deal or No Deal, Wipeout Xtra, FailArmy, The Pet Collective, People Are Awesome and WeatherSpy. They from lstudios including Reuters, Cinedigm, Game Show Network, Endemol Shine Group (now Banijay) and Jukin Media.

“As streamers increasingly shift their viewing to free, ad-supported linear programming, the Wurl Network is becoming the go-to CTV network for entertainment services like Plex, enabling them to achieve optimized channel performance while maximizing ad revenue,” > said Sean Doherty, Wurl’s CEO.

Plex, which combines a popular media server software solution to a growing AVOD catalog of content and features, announced in late July that it would be adding 80 live-linear channels too its service.