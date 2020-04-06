Will T-Mobile Soon Offer ‘Hulu on Us,’ Too?
Wireless carrier, which already offers free Netflix and Quibi, is cagey about future streaming promo possibilities following its acquisition of Sprint
Will the “New T-Mobile” soon offer its unlimited wireless data plan subscribers free access to Netflix, Quibi and Hulu?
Last week, T-Mobile announced that in addition to getting the base version of Netflix for free, subscribers to its Magenta and other family-targeted unlimited data plans will also have free access to mobile-first streaming service Quibi, which launched Monday. T-Mobile calls the promo “Quibi on Us,” much like the “Netflix on Us”-branded promotion it's had in place since 2017.
Also Read: T-Mobile Offering Free Quibi Service to Customers
Last week, however, T-Mobile also closed on its $31 million acquisition of No. 4 U.S. wireless operator Sprint. That carrier has an existing deal, established in 2017 when Hulu was still a joint venture between Comcast, Disney, a pre-Disney-owned Fox and the erstwhile Time Warner Inc., to provide its unlimited wireless customers with free base-level, $5.99-a-month Hulu service.
Will there come a day when subscribers to the combined company, dubbed New T-Mobile, have free streaming access to all three OTT smorgasbords?
In an email response to Next TV this morning, a T-Mobile rep put it this way: “For now, Sprint and T-Mobile customers will continue to receive the same benefits they currently have, and we’re working on exciting new benefits in the future. Stay tuned!
In its buttressed position against Nos. 1 and 2 carriers Verizon and AT&T, offering Netflix, Quibi and Hulu would be a sizable value proposition for New T-Mobile.
Verizon has recently upped its strength by adding a year’s free access to Disney Plus. AT&T will soon provide HBO Max to unlimited wireless customers who also subscribe to HBO through AT&T’s pay TV services, or through direct-to-consumer means.
We’d love to stay in touch, sign up for the NextTV team to contact you with great news, content and offers.