Wi-Fi Alliance Vet Kevin Robinson To Take Over

The Wi-Fi Alliance has named Kevin Robinson president and CEO.

Robinson, who has been with the Alliance for 15 years, will take the reins of the 900-plus member organization October 20.

The alliance comprises Wi-Fi technology- and distribution-related entities including Charter Communications, Comcast, CableLabs, Google, Verizon Communications, Apple, Microsoft, Samsung and a laundry list of others.

Robinson will be taking over from Edgar Figueroa, who has topped the alliance since 2007 and announced his intention to retire earlier this year.

Robinson had been the Wi-Fi Alliance’s VP of marketing for the past seven years. Before joining the group, he was a captain in the U.S. Army.

The alliance said Robinson will have three main focuses — pushing for sufficient harmonized global Wi-Fi spectrum, “deepening engagement and cohesion across the broader Wi-Fi ecosystem” and making sure the alliance evolves with the industry it represents.