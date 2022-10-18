Wi-Fi Alliance Vet Kevin Robinson To Take Over
Succeeds retiring Edgar Figueroa as organization’s CEO
The Wi-Fi Alliance has named Kevin Robinson president and CEO.
Robinson, who has been with the Alliance for 15 years, will take the reins of the 900-plus member organization October 20.
The alliance comprises Wi-Fi technology- and distribution-related entities including Charter Communications, Comcast, CableLabs, Google, Verizon Communications, Apple, Microsoft, Samsung and a laundry list of others.
Robinson will be taking over from Edgar Figueroa, who has topped the alliance since 2007 and announced his intention to retire earlier this year.
Robinson had been the Wi-Fi Alliance’s VP of marketing for the past seven years. Before joining the group, he was a captain in the U.S. Army.
The alliance said Robinson will have three main focuses — pushing for sufficient harmonized global Wi-Fi spectrum, “deepening engagement and cohesion across the broader Wi-Fi ecosystem” and making sure the alliance evolves with the industry it represents.
Part of deepening engagement will be promoting the Wi-Fi CERTIFIED seal of approval that signals Wi-Fi products are up to industry standards for interoperability, security and application-specific protocols. ▪️
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
